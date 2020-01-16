The Braselton Town Council observed a moment of silence at its Jan. 13 meeting following the death of Pam Braselton Jackson.
"We were saddened to learn of the passing of Pam Braselton Jackson last week and pause to honor her life and service to the Town of Braselton," said Mayor Bill Orr.
Jackson was a member of the town's founding family. She was a graduate of Braselton High School and the University of Georgia and taught second grade in Jackson County schools for her entire professional career, Orr said. She was a member of Northeast Church, the Braselton Woman's Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Orr added that Jackson was the first woman elected to the Braselton Town Council and described her as a "dedicated member."
"She was a visionary to our heritage, leading the renovation of her grandparents' home to become our present town hall," Orr said.
"Pam embodied the charm, grace and history of our town. Our condolences are extended to her sister, her two sons and their families."
