Hoschton City Council member Adam Ledbetter has responded to a recent article following a reported confrontation with Jefferson police.
"We have hired an attorney since the incident and will have our day in court," Ledbetter said in an email to Mainstreet Newspapers. "It’s very upsetting to get emails with threats and false accusations. I was unprofessional with my language. The report was accurate that I stated I was an elected official and know my amendment rights. In no way shape or form used my elected status to get special treatment. I urge anyone with questions to call or come see me for discussion."
According to reports from the Jefferson Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Ledbetter confronted officers during an traffic stop involving his wife on May 24. His wife was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence after that stop.
Police reports indicated Ledbetter was "belligerent" and used vulgar comments toward officers. According to a JCSO deputy," Ledebetter made it abundantly clear that he was an elected official and he was well with in his First Amendment right to record the scene."
"Mr. Ledbetter stated multiple time in a very intimidating manner he was an elected official and he made claims the arrest was a personal vendetta against him and it was the only reason (the JPD officer) was arresting his wife," the JCSO deputy's report added. "Mr. Ledbetter continued to engage with additional JPD officers on scene in a very hostile and aggressive manner."
Ledbetter was not charged in the incident.
