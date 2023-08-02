A local business housed in a history-rich building will celebrate a little history of its own.
Countryside Antiques, which operates out of Braselton’s historic schoolhouse, will commemorate its 20th year with a Saturday, Aug. 5, celebration in front of the 90-year-old structure.
The celebration, open to everyone, will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities include live music, a barbecue truck and a gelato truck. A champagne toast is set for 4 p.m.
Donna and Peggy Cannella own the long-running antique business located at 115 Harrison St.
“It’s become a vital part of this downtown,” Donna said. “It’s one of the longest-standing businesses in downtown.”
Countryside is situated in a building with deep ties to local history. The structure dates to 1933 and served as the grammar school for the town. The front steps still bare the marking of “1933.” The old schoolhouse once had a celebrity owner as one of the buildings purchased by actress Kim Basinger when she bought the Town of Braselton in 1989.
“This building has seen it all, for sure,” Peggy Cannella said.
The structure, currently owned by the Braselton Downtown Development Authority, underwent a remodel in 2021 that started with floor and foundation restoration but expanded to other needs.
Donna said operating the business out of a building so rooted in the town’s past has been unique.
“I could open shop in any building that’s just an antique mall ‘quote-unquote,’ but what has been great here is just being in an old building that has a lot of history, and it means a lot to a lot of people,” she said.
Countryside’s original owner, Richard Orcutt, began the business at the old schoolhouse in 2003, and Donna purchased it 15 years ago. Donna was one of Orcutt’s vendors, and she sold antiques out of a rented space in the store alongside her mother. Countryside had been her mother’s favorite spot in Braselton, so Donna swooped up the business in 2008 when it became available two weeks following her mother’s death.
“I impulsively decided to buy it to hang on to that tie with my mom,” Donna said.
Since then, Countryside has grown beyond just serving as a local antique store.
Besides its day-to-day operation, Countryside hosts popular antique markets multiple times a year, growing the business’s customer base and showcasing downtown Braselton. The larger markets in April and October draw between 40,000 and 60,000 people to downtown for a weekend. Donna was honored with the Braselton Synergy Award six years ago for Countryside’s economic impact on the downtown district. She was the second recipient of the award (Don Panoz, the late founder of Chateau Elan, was the first). Meanwhile, Peggy’s work has been vital to the store’s and festival’s growth.
“She’s really helped me pick up something that was already really good and put some air under my wings and just got me in the right direction and more modernized with the way I was doing things,” Donna said. “It’s on a fast-track growth — the festival is, especially.”
In addition to the economic impact of Countryside, there’s a personal connection between the store and the community. Countryside draws customers who attended the grammar school and share old photos and childhood memories with the Cannellas — from riding bikes to school to the wood-burning stoves that once heated the classrooms.
While Countryside is a store filled with antiques, it’s also stocked with memories.
“It’s definitely the customers that keep us going — the conversations that people want to have when they come in and the stories they want to tell,” Peggy said.
