The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted May 18 to revise the guaranteed maximum price for construction of the county agricultural facility.
Change orders were approved to include adding epoxy to the floors in certain areas and speakers and a digital signage display were added to the audio and video package.
With these additions, the guaranteed maximum price for the agricultural facility was increased to $4.6 million. The event facility is nearing completion.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board approved:
• a resolution to authorize the Tax Commissioner to waive penalties and interest on past due taxes subject to collection during the COVID 19 pandemic. Government offices were closed to the public for a period of time during the pandemic, making it difficult for citizens to meet payment deadlines. If payment for taxes was due between March 18 and June 1, the penalties and interest fee will be waived.
• a resolution to participate in an update of the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan. Other counties within the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission area participate with the county in preparation of the plan. The county’s share of the cost for the plan was $4,065.
• a request for Georgia Department of Community Affairs to approve extension to February 28, 2021 to file the county comprehensive plan and service delivery strategy.
• an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Commerce. Commerce has agreed to pay $1,500 to the county for transportation of city residents attending the Senior Center during weekdays.
• the FY 2021 Georgia Indigent Defense Services Agreement. Banks and Barrow counties are also included in the agreement. The cost to Jackson County for FY2021 will be $526,856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.