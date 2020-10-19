The Jackson County Appraiser's Office is closed this week due to several employees testing positive for COVID.
The office was closed Friday, Oct. 16 after several employees tested positive and others were showing symptoms and waiting on results. The office was sanitized that day.
On Monday, two additional employees had tested positive and county manager Kevin Poe said he decided to close the office for the week.
"During this time of year, they get minimal walk in traffic from the public," Poe said. "There are no pressing deadlines for taxpayers to file anything at this time, therefore should not have much of an impact from that standpoint."
