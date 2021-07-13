The Jackson County Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its July 12 meeting:
New Hires
- Matthew Allen, health/PE teacher, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- Ollie Appleby, school nutrition assistant, SJES (effective FY22)
- Brittany Bell, school nutrition assistant, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- Amanda Bone, school nutrition assistant, EJMS (effective FY22)
- Rebecca Bush, school nutrition assistant, EJMS (effective FY22)
- Lisha Cantrell, Pre-K teacher, NJES (effective FY22)
- Kayla Canup, school nutrition assistant, NJES (effective FY22)
- Chelsea Carroll, computer lab paraprofessional, GSES (effective FY22)
- Kelly Cassidy, special education teacher, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- Jason Caudell, bus mechanic, system
- Cheryl D’Aloisio, 8th grade teacher, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- Maria Garcia, custodian, WJMS (effective FY22)
- Tiffany Gambill, school nutrition assistant Manager, WJMS (effective FY22)
- Jamie Harris, English teacher, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- Nathan Harris, plant manager III, system
- Megan Healy, art teacher, EJMS (effective FY22)
- Tara Hegwood, school nutrition assistant, EJES (effective FY22)
- Catherine Irwin, Pre-K paraprofessional, Empower College & Career (effective FY22)
- Rebecca Kyle, Pre-K teacher, Empower College & Career (effective FY22)
- Sandy Link, school nutrition assistant, NJES (effective FY22)
- Candace Martin, school nutrition assistant, Empower College & Career (effective FY22)
- Sandra McDevitt, bus driver, system (effective FY22)
- Emily Miller-Duncan, school nutrition assistant Manager, JCCHS (effective FY22)
- Tammy Olaes, school nutrition assistant, Empower College & Career (effective FY22)
- Harold Parker, school nutrition assistant, JCCHS (effective FY22)
- Tobye Payne, bus driver, system (effective FY22)
- Christie Ribblett, bus driver, system (effective FY22)
- Vania Robertson, Spanish teacher JCHS (effective FY22)
- Tanya Seabolt, school nutrition assistant, Empower College & Career (effective FY22)
- Sarah Sloat, special education teacher, WJES (effective FY22)
- Kayla Smith, school nutrition assistant, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- Sally Smith, custodian, NJES (effective FY22)
- Kayla Steinbauer, school nutrition assistant, WJES (effective FY22)
- Jimmie Sullens-Bowen, school nutrition assistant, MES (effective FY22)
- Pamela Swaim, school nutrition assistant, Empower College & Career (effective FY22)
- Alan Treadwell, foreman I-HVAC/electrical, system (effective FY22)
- Zorada Truitt, kindergarten paraprofessional, SJES (effective FY22)
- Holly Verrett, bus driver, system (effective FY22)
- Nathalia Washington, kindergarten teacher, SJES (effective FY22)
- Amanda Williams, kindergarten paraprofessional, WJES (effective FY22)
- Leslie Willis, special education paraprofessional, SJES (effective FY22)
- Amanda White, school nutrition Food assistant, Empower (effective FY22)
Transfers
- Amy McCoy, Pre-K paraprofessional, NJES, to Title I paraprofessional, NJES (effective FY22)
- Paul McDaniel, plant manager I to plant manager 3, system (effective FY22)
- Mistene Pruitt, school nutrition clerk, system, to school nutrition department secretary (school nutrition), system
- Michelle Ruis, school nutrition assistant, WJES, to school nutrition assistant manager, WJES (effective FY22)
- Paige Sellards, special education teacher (50%), WJES, to special education teacher (100%), WJES (effective FY22)
- Linda Stephens, Title I paraprofessional, NJES, to Pre-K paraprofessional, NJES (effective FY22)
Transportation Transfers
- Patsy Abercrombie, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Eva Bagwell, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Lisa Baxter, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Andy Bingham, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Jessica Bingham, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Tracy Booth, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Tracy Bowman, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Gary Bracewell, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Laurie Cashion, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Tracey Carver, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Misty Conner, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Shirley Corderes, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Phillip Crumley, bus mechanic, system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Susan Culpepper, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Anthony Didonato, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Joan Dobbs, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Amber Earnest, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Phillip Earnest, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Joy Faulkner, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- David Gee, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Omar Gomez, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Kaylee Griffeth, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Sherrie Hall, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Michael Hardegree, bus driver (four hour), system to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Kenneth Harrison, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Pamela Hightower, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Keith Holcombe, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Perry House, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Michael Jenkins, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Hannah Kidd, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Jessica Lambert, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Arlene Love, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Melissa Marx, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Jessica Massey, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Melissa Massey, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Paul McClellan, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Amanda McDaniel, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Bethanne McIntyre-McLeroy, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Alisa Mincey, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Towana Moore, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Susan Morgan, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Erin Nelson, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Katherine New, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Tobye Payne, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Lillian Phillips, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Ralph Phillips, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Dale Ramsey, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (eight hour), system (effective FY22)
- Christy Ribblett, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver, (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Jermaine Richardson, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Jennifer Rowe, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Ricky Sanders, bus drivers (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Lynda Schnaub, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Lindsay Shiretzki, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Raymond Siperek, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Holly Verrett, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Melette Warner, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Tommie Waye, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Clara Willard, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Karen Wilson, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
- Timothy Wilson, bus driver (four hour), system, to bus driver (six hour), system (effective FY22)
Resignations/Terminations
- Thomas Blackstock, bus driver, system
- Desiree Clement, school nutrition assistant, EJES (effective FY22)
- Dennis Cole, custodian, SJES
- Abigail Evans, school nutrition assistant, EJMS (effective FY22)
- Chase Harbin, bus driver, system
- Shelton Kendrix, Pre-K paraprofessional, GSES (effective FY22)
- Sally Komar, science teacher, Empower College & Career (effective FY22)
- Sarah McGrath, kindergarten paraprofessional, WJES (effective FY22)
- Ron Minish, special education teacher, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- Scott Moran, special education teacher, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- James Ponder, math teacher, JCCHS (effective FY22)
- Cherelle Pullen, health/PE teacher, EJCHS (effective FY22)
- Bridget Wellons, bus driver, system (effective FY22)
- Wade Wilkes, bus driver, system (effective FY22)
