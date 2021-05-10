The Jackson County Board of Education approved the preliminary steps toward building a new elementary school on the west side of the county near the new high school during its meeting on May 10.
The BOE approved modifying an existing school design for the facility.
"Southern A&E was hired to design a middle school on Hwy. 53 in 2017," read a report about the proposal. "After completing the design, there was a shift in priorities and that project was placed on hold. We would like to use that design for a new elementary school on Skelton Road."
The board had previously discussed designing the school to be flexible such that it could be used for either a middle school or an elementary school.
In addition to approving A&E as designers of the new school, the board also approved using the construction manager at-risk system for building the facility.
The Georgia Department of Education requires school system to outline what kind of construction system will be used to build new facilities.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the BOE approved:
• hiring Primero Staffing to provide custodians for the new high school. System leaders say it's been difficult to hire custodial staff during the pandemic. "During the past year, our efforts to hire custodians has been strained, due to the pandemic and the present situation with stimulus funding, getting applicants for many positions has been extremely difficult," system leaders said in a report to the board. "Primero Staffing is able to offer a larger pool of candidates and process them quickly, as they are able to complete background checks, get the candidate hired, trained and in our schools in a timely manner that is most effective for our schools."
• an updated salary schedule for some non-teaching positions.
• created the positions of HVAC foreman, HVAC supervisor, maintenance supervisor, and project manager.
• approved the system's teacher pay scales with local supplements that range from 8% to 9.3%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.