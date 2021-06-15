The Jackson County School System has tentative plans to lower its millage rate this fall, but that didn't seem to satisfy a room full of red-shirted protestors at a recent school board meeting who want a bigger tax break for senior citizens.
The Jackson County Board of Education approved a tentative FY22 budget of $96.5 million during its June 14 meeting. That's up from its FY21 budget of $89.8 million. About $40 million of the total will come from local property taxes.
Much of the budget's growth is linked to a rapidly expanding student population and the hiring of additional teachers and other staff.
The budget calls for a millage rate of 18.00 mills, down from 18.39 mills last year. If approved in September, that rate will mark the fourth year in a row the system has lowered its millage rate.
The BOE will hold two public hearings on the final budget and millage rate on Aug. 5, and Sept. 9, and take action on Sept. 13.
The decision is pending the system getting the county's tax digest data, which is currently undergoing appeals and corrections.
Related to that, large reassessments of property across the county has sparked complaints from taxpayers in recent weeks. At a recent meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, citizens complained about the reassessments having gone up, in some cases by double-digits.
At the June 14 Jackson BOE meeting, a crowd of citizens wearing red protest shirts were on hand. Dick Crosby spoke on behalf of the group, calling for the BOE to pressure the board of commissioners to eliminate all property taxes in the county for those over age 65. He said it would "be very simple to get done."
Crosby said the county doesn't give school property tax breaks to senior citizens. However, various homestead exemptions are available to those over age 62, but with income caps to qualify.
Although county officials have tweaked senior citizens exemptions in recent years, they have not greatly expanded the pool of those eligible for the tax breaks. At previous meetings, officials have said the county needs a larger commercial and industrial tax base before it can begin to lower residential taxes for older citizens.
That's especially complex for the Jackson County school system. Much of the county's industrial and commercial growth over the last two decades has been in Jefferson and Commerce where city school systems get those tax dollars.
The county school system has a smaller commercial and industrial tax base and is more reliant on residential and agricultural property for its property tax income. Proportionally, exempting senior citizens from school taxes would harm the county school system more than it would the two city school systems.
