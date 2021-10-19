A large tract near Pendergrass for new county schools was purchased by the Jackson County Board of Education on Oct. 18.
The BOE agreed to buy 122.2 acres at the corner of Brooks Rd. and Lanier Rd. for future school facilities to serve the growing North Jackson and West Jackson area.
In other business, the BOE approved:
• a memorandum of understanding with the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce for the chamber to lease space for its offices at the system's Empower College & Career Center in Jefferson.
• sending a revised board district map based on the 2020 census to the state for legislative action.
• updating system leave and absences policies.
The board also heard from a parent who was upset at the tone some administrators used at a local school during a recent student assembly to warn students to not participate in a viral social media "slap a teacher" challenge.
NEW ASST. SUPERINTENDENT
The board also welcomed a new top administration official at its Oct. 18 meeting. Fran Dundore was recognized as the system's new assistant superintendent for teaching and learning .
Dundore previously served in that position in Butts County.
"I am excited to join a talented team that is committed to supporting the needs of students and teachers,” said Dundore.
