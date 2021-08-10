The Jackson County School System is set to rollback its millage rate the full rollback amount by lowering it from 18.39 mills to 16.576 mills.
The 6.4% decrease comes as the system’s tax digest grew this year due to additional homes and businesses and from higher assessments on existing property.
The system held its first public hearing on the rate Aug. 5. Another hearing will be held Sept. 9 and the rate and final budget will be approved Sept. 13.
The system’s general fund budget for FY22 is set at $99 million. Around 42% of that will be paid by property taxes with the rest coming from sales taxes, state funding and federal funding.
During the Aug. 5 meeting, officials said the system is in strong financial shape with a healthy reserve fund of $27.7 million.
Dick Crosby, a citizen who has come before the BOE and other local governments several times in recent months to ask that senior citizens have lower school taxes, spoke again during the Aug. 5 hearing asking about the system’s budget and how it’s funded.
Another citizen, Ross Harvin, also asked the board about how federal CARES funds were being used and wanted to know if the system would lower the tax rate if it had to close schools due to Covid.
NEW SCHOOL SITES
In other business, the BOE approved four site applications for possible new school locations in the county, including two sites at 960 Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, for a possible additional elementary school and middle school. The county has taken an option on 44 acres at that location.
The other two sites are on the system’s property around the new high school on Skelton Rd. and Hwy. 332.
The state requires the system file site forms for locations it is considering for future school construction.
Growth is hitting the system hard and new school planning has become a priority. Since the end of the school year in May, the system has gained over 600 new students, many in the west side of the county.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other recent business to come before the BOE, the board:
• approved a state-mandated updated teacher evaluation appeals policy.
• approved selling the Gordon Street Center to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
• approved a state-mandated updated policy for pubic participation at BOE meetings.
• approved a revised job description for a system transportation training supervisor.
