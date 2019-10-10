The Jackson County Democrats will host their signature dinner at the Jefferson Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.
Keynote speakers for this will be Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Sen. Nikema Williams and former Columbus mayor and current U.S. Senate candidate Teresa Tomlinson.
The dinner will feature a world cuisine. There will be musical guests and a silent auction as well.
Tickets can be purchased from any Jackson County Democrat, online at jcdcga.org or at the door.
