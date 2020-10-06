County leaders rejected a request this week to allow a South Jackson rezoning process to move forward a month early.
Developers plan to seek a rezoning for 2567 Brock Rd. with plans to develop a Stripling's General Store. But developers will have to wait another month before pursuing the rezoning process.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted Monday, Oct. 5, to reject a request to reduce the 12-month rezoning waiting period for the property. The waiting period was placed on the property after a previous rezoning request was rejected in October 2019.
Planning development manager Jamie Dove said any application would have to wait 12 months, but the county's code allows the BOC to reduce that time period (as long as it doesn't go below six months).
“They’re not surpassing any type of public hearing process, they’re just hoping to get their time frame reduced from 12 to 11 months,” said Dove.
If the reduction had been approved, the developers could have gotten the rezoning request on the county planning commission's November agenda and the BOC's December agenda. Since the request was denied, developers will now have to wait until the December planning commission meeting and January board of commissioners' meeting.
Marty Seagraves, who represents that area, made the motion to deny the request, saying he didn't want to set a precedent.
“I just feel that we shouldn’t set a precedent of changing our time period from 12 months to possibly 11 months…I think we should stick with what we have,” said Seagraves.
But Seagraves and other commissioners faced push back from Citizens of South Jackson leaders, who urged South Jackson residents to send emails to the board voicing their opposition to the project.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the board approved:
•an engineering services contract to Kennedy Engineering Associates for $75,000. The contract is for engineering services for a 3/4 mile portion of a new road at the entrance of the new high school in West Jackson.
•a resolution for the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program pre-application. The county is seeking a $500,000 grant that would help fund green space. The local match would be $210,000.
WORK SESSION ITEMS
At its work session, the board discussed the following items, but no vote was taken:
•a water and sewerage service area exchange between the Town of Braselton and the Jackson County Water and Sewerage service areas.
•a final report for the county's transit feasibility study.
•the annual airport capital improvement plan.
•an architectural services contract with Carter Watkins Architects Associates, Inc., for $58,000 to finish architectural services for the expansion of the county animal shelter.
•an amendment to the economic development bond project list to include improvements to the Hardman Orchard Rd. area. If approved, road and infrastructure improvements could be made in that area, which has been identified as a "prime area for future economic development."
