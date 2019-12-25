Elementary schools in the Jackson County School System closed one day early last week due to a large outbreak of the flu.
The schools closed for the Christmas break starting on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The system sent out a message Dec. 18 announcing the closure, saying the flu "has affected a significant number of students and staff." Superintendent April Howard said the flu had hit over 14 percent of students and staff. An epidemic is considered to be 10 percent and above.
The system's middle and high schools went ahead and held class Dec. 19, but on a previously-set early release schedule. Those schools had not been as adversely affected by the flu as the elementary schools, officials said.
