The Jackson County government had a banner year in 2020 from a financial standpoint.
According to the recently release audit, the county's general fund took in nearly $6 million more in revenues than it spent, growing the county's reserves from $12 million to $17.9 million. In 2016, the county's reserves were at $6.1 million.
There were no major findings in the audit, although the county's various fire districts continue to have some problems in how they do their departmental accounting. The county's senior center accounting also required some clean-up, auditors said.
The county has several different funds, the main one being the general fund which took in $61.2 million in 2020. The county's emergency services fund took in $4.1 million while its non-major funds took in $6.4 million. SPLOST funds generated another $15.1 million.
Overall, the county's largest expenditures at $28.7 million were for public safety costs, including the sheriff's office, jail, emergency services and related departments.
