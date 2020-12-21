Last week was a busy one for the Jackson County economic development community.
Jackson County economic development director John Scott told the county's industrial development authority on Dec., 18 that seven new prospective projects had landed on his desk the previous week. At least one of those was a supplier for SK Battery looking at a site near Braselton, he said.
One firm is also a bio-material company that would employee high-tech workers.
Scott also said a consensus had developed that in future incentives packages to businesses, there wouldn't be any tax breaks on paying school taxes or taxes for emergency services in the county. The phase-in of school taxes as a development incentive has been controversial in the county with critics saying the development puts pressure on local schools but without sufficient funding to help pay for school expansions.
Scott also said that the recent SK Battery job fair has been successful, so much so that a second one that had been planned was cancelled. SK is hiring 150 to 200 workers for an initial production of its EV battery.
As for the ongoing lawsuit between SK and one of its rivals, Scott said that the International Trade Commission move to delay a ruling until February could be a sign it wants the two companies to work out a settlement.
In its only action items, the IDA board of directors approved its annual $30,000 payment to the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce for economic development services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.