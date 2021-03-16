The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a move March 15 that could lead to a new green space park in West Jackson.
Following a closed meeting, the BOC authorized county manager Kevin Poe to negotiate for a piece of property for green space.
The county has long discussed the need to acquire more park and recreation property in the county to serve the growing population and to preserve some environmentally sensitive areas.
In other West Jackson action on March 15, the board approved three large residential rezonings. Two of the projects are on Maddox Rd., Hoschton.
The first is for a master planned open space subdivision of 66 houses on 25 acres. JTG Holdings is developing that project .
The other Maddox Rd. project is for 175 homes on 87 acres for a master planned development. Those homes will be in the $300,000 price range, developers said. Chafin Communities is developing that subdivision.
On Hwy. 124 at Olde Wick Trail, Hoschton, L.T.R. Investments got approval for 103 townhomes on 23 acres near the Publix shopping center. The property had earlier been zoned for a senior community, but developers said the local market is saturated with housing for older citizens.
In other zoning action, the BOC approved:
• a rezoning for New Liberty United Methodist Church to allow for a LED sign.
• a package of map amendments for industrial development (warehouse) at Pettijohn Rd. and Wayne Poultry Rd. in Pendergrass.
• rezonings for a 57-acre subdivision on Waterworks Rd. in Nicholson near East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
• a rezoning for Nays Way in Jefferson of seven acres from R-1 to A-R to allow for a homestead so that the owner can have farm animals on the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board approved:
• a ground lease with Peace Place, Inc. to build a 32-bed shelter on 4.8 acres of county property. The group’s current facility is in Barrow County, but the organization services all of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit, which includes Jackson and Banks counties as well. The new location would be more centrally-located and would double the size of the existing facility.
• an agreement with CSRA Probation services for the Jackson County State Court solicitor’s office.
• a contract with Roll Off Systems for wood grinding at the county transfer station.
• moving the county’s current retirement plans to a retirement plan run by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
• a year end budget amendment for final a
