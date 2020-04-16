The Jackson County government is continuing to fine-tune its response to the COVID-19 crisis, according to county manager Kevin Poe.
In a weekend email update to members of the board of commissioners, Poe said that the county has not had much staffing issues due to the virus. Some employees have done a self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus from other people, but that hasn't impacted the county's operations very much, he said.
Among other highlights, Poe said:
• that county EMS calls are down since a lot of people don't want to go to the hospital unless "absolutely necessary." He said the EMS department has enough supplies for now, but has orders in for additional equipment just in case.
• that the county's EMA department had set up radio consoles at another location in case the county's E911 center had to be disinfected due to an outbreak. Barrow County serves as a backup 911 call center for Jackson County as well.
• the county jail hasn't had any problems yet with the virus, Poe said. The county has installed a video conferencing system at the jail so that court hearings for inmates can be done remotely. Only those arrested for serious charges are being booked into the jail for now.
• the county is seeing records amounts of solid waste come into the county transfer station, partly because people are having to stay home and have time to do a lot of spring cleaning. Inmates from the county's correctional institute who help run the transfer station, and who help with the county's senior center meals program, are being housed outside the correctional institute while that facility is on full lockdown.
• the county's meal program for senior citizens continues, he said. Last week, the county delivered a full week's worth of food so that cooks could take a break. The county delivers about 1,300 meals per week.
• requests for absentee ballots has slammed the county elections department and some other county workers have been reassigned to the elections department to help with processing the paperwork for absentee ballots.
• the county's courthouse continues to work under an emergency order and is open, but is limiting operations to those that are necessary.
• most county departments continue to operate, but with a reduced schedule and staffing rotating in and out to avoid cross contamination. Those that are in the administrative offices work only part of the time in the office, he said.
