Two more roads in Jackson County are now designated as "no thru trucks" routes.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently voted to designate Woods Bridge Rd. and Thyatira-Brockton Rd. as off limits to trucks, except for local deliveries.
County manager Kevin Poe told the BOC that GPS navigation sites were directing traffic onto both roads as alternative routes, but that the roads were not constructed for heavy truck traffic.
A resident of Thyatira-Brockton Rd. had told the BOC on Feb. 3 about the problem with growing truck traffic and speeding along the road.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action on Feb. 17, the BOC approved:
• awarding a bid for vehicles to Jefferson Motor Company in the amount of $261,500. The vehicle purchases were put in the 2020 budget earlier by the board.
• authorized the creation of a special tax district for Master Oaks Subdivision.
• approved two commercial rezonings on Yarborough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, for a total of 4.1 acres to allow for the construction of a mini-storage facility.
• approved rezoning 4.5 acres at 1516 Pocket Rd., Braselton, from A-2 to A-R to subdivide for three houses.
• withdrawing a request for a change in conditions at 432 Rocquemore Rd., Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.