Federal stimulus funds for local school systems could, indirectly, help the Jackson County School System afford a new elementary/middle school in West Jackson and do repairs on some other facilities.
The JCSS is slated to get $9.4 million from the $1.9 trillion in federal funding, dollars that are designed to help offset the impact of Covid around the country.
Part of the funds will be used to help students catch up on academic work which they may have missed due to the disruptions caused by Covid. The system has tentatively allocated $1.88 million for remediation expenses, in addition to software purchases of around $640,000.
Another $1.3 million will be used for technology equipment, including additional Chromebooks for students.
They system also plans to make two bus lease payments totaling $1.9 million with the funds, a move that will save that amount in its existing SPLOST account.
Renovations to other facilities, including a $1.5 million HVAC need at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, will also be paid for by federal dollars.
Most of those renovations would have been paid for from the system's SPLOST dollars, or perhaps delayed.
By shifting those payments and capital expenses to federal funds, the system will save several million dollars, all of which can be put toward building additional schools and classrooms to accommodate a massive amount of student growth in the system.
The Jackson County Board of Education discussed the plans for the federal funds during its April 1 work session meeting.
OTHER ITEMS
In other items at its meeting, the board discussed:
• changing the school schedule times for 2021-2022. The most significant change would be at the system's two middle schools where the start and end times would be moved to 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The move is designed to relieve traffic congestion at some of the system's schools and to help with bus transportation pressures.
• there may not be the need for a mask mandate in the schools during the 2021-2022 school year, depending on the virus situation and CDC guidelines. The system also plans to discontinue its current distance learning and hybrid platforms and move to a centralized online learning system for students who need or want to study from home.
• setting a tentative date of June 13 for a ribbon cutting at the new Jackson County High School. The first day of class will be July 30.
• approving $562,700 in start up funding for the new Empower Center, which opens with the 2021-2022 school year. The funds will be used mostly for furniture and equipment.
• making some pay scale changes and creating two new oversight positions in the system, one for a construction manager and another for a bus training position.
• a proposal for a 2023 student trip to Ireland for some agricultural students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
• that preliminary numbers show 1,653 students plan to participate in the system's new Empower Center programs.
• a proposal for a new video board at EJCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.