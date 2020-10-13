The Jackson County School System might use the time between its Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks as a remote learning period for all students in the system.
Superintendent April Howeard said at the Jackson County Board of Education’s Oct. 8 meeting that the system was watching its absentee data closely and might move to a remote model between the holidays as a way to slow the spread of the COVID virus in the system if that becomes necessary.
Howard said that a lot of schools and universities across the state and nation have already decided to move to remote learning during that time period.
“At this time, our goal is to stay in in-person learning, but we do want folks to be aware that we’re looking at the (virus) data and should we have an unfortunate situation, the flu comes on early or we have an increase in our numbers, that would be a consideration that we would bring to you (the BOE) in November,” Howard said. “It will be completely data driven and we don’t want to make any kind of recommendation at this point, but we do want our communities to know that we are considering potential mitigation strategy especially if we should see an increase in COVID and the onset of the flu.”
Howard said that Gum Springs Elementary School went to a hybrid model recently in an effort to bring its COVID absentee numbers down and that the effort was successful.
BOARD ACTION
In action at the BOE’s Oct. 12 meeting, the board approved:
• a 30-day extension of a lease between the system and the Town of Braselton for space in the former West Jackson Primary School.
• an extension of arrangement with Top Flight Volleyball to use gym facilities at South Jackson Elementary School through April 2021.
