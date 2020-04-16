The Jackson County government is setting up two wifi hotspots for the public to use.
One of the locations will be in the parking lot of the county recreation office on Gordon Street in Jefferson.
The other wifi location will be the parking lot of the county's courthouse.
Both locations will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, said county manager Kevin Poe.
