Jackson County officials are gearing up to promote the 2020 census.
The results of the census will have a big impact on the amount of state and federal funds the county might qualify for and also how money is divided in the county between various public agencies.
The census data will also be used to determine reapportionment lines of local public officials and their districts.
As part of its efforts, Jackson County officials will be handing out buttons at local football games in the coming weeks and will attend upcoming festivals and parades and speak to civil clubs to promote people returning the census forms.
The 2020 census is slated to be mailed in March.
The national return rate for census paperwork was 79.3 percent in 2010. Jackson County was slightly above that at 79.8 percent in 2010.
