Jackson County water customer can expect a five percent hike in water and sewer rates in 2020.
The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority approved its FY2020 budget on Oct. 17, a budget that includes the hikes.
The average residential customer will see a monthly increase of approximately $1.49 for water and $1.26 for sewer.
“One of the primary drivers of this rate increase is to recoup some of the revenue we lost,” said authority manager Eric Klerk.
The $13.8 million 2020 budget reflects a decrease of $69,750 from the FY2019 budget. The reduction is due in part to a decrease in debt requirements as the authority’s debt ages and interest payments are reduced.
Metered water sales represent approximately 53.2 percent of the budget's income. SPLOST proceeds account for 14.9 percent and sewer sales represent 8.6 percent of the projected revenue. Service fees will account for 14.2 percent and other revenue will make up the remainder of the operating revenue budget.
Operating expenses increased by $523,648. The increase is due in part to additional repair costs for the aging system. In addition, maintenance and utility cost for sewer lift stations will also rise. Salaries and benefits will see a modest increase of $10,745.
In 1999, the authority entered into a 20-year agreement with the Southern (Georgia) Power Company to purchase water from the authority and in return, they would participate with upgrading infrastructure, making monthly payments to the authority in the amount of $44,000. The agreement expired this year, therefore the authority will no longer receive the payments that had accounted for over half a million dollars of the budget in prior years.
“The other part of this is the Bear Creek debt that we are going to pay 100 percent of now,” said Klerk of the system's expenses.
NO BOC MONEY NEXT YEAR
Another aspect of the budget is that for the first time in 20 years, the authority will not be depending on assistance from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to make debt payments for the Bear Creek reservoir.
When the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority was set up in 1996, four participating counties, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee, entered into an intergovernmental agreement that required each county to pay a share of the principal and interest debt payments for the reservoir. Whenever possible, the authority would assist with those payments.
In 2007, Jackson County took over 100 percent of the Bear Creek debt because the authority revenues were not sufficient to cover the debt requirements.
“Because the water authority got off to a slow and rocky start, by the time I got here, it was not able to pay the debt service, so the county picked up the debt service portion,” Klerk said. “We still paid all the usage and capital replacement cost.”
With growth and development throughout the water system, the authority began transitioning into completely taking over the Bear Creek debt three years ago.
“We started out in 2016 paying 50 percent of the debt and for the last two years, we have been paying 65 percent of the debt,” said Klerk.
Klerk said it has always been an agreement between the authority and the county that once the authority was able to comfortably pay debt service, the authority would make the required payments.
“Since we would not be in business without Bear Creek, that is one of our primary obligations as the water authority,” said Klerk.
Board member, and past Jackson County Board of Commissioners chairman Pat Bell said the authority was set up by the legislature so it would not be connected with the county or any other political group.
“This would be an entity unto itself and that is one of the reasons I have really worked towards getting this board to pay their debt so we won’t be obligated to nobody,” Bell said. “I think it is time we did this and I don’t see any reason why we can’t.”
Although the county has historically made anywhere from half to all of the debt payment, the authority has been responsible for other expenses associated with the reservoir. Since 2000, the county has paid out $20.345 million for debt service for the reservoir, where the authority has paid $8.8 million for debt service and an additional $22.2 million for usage, capital replacement and maintenance and operation expenses. Projections indicate the authority will pay out an additional $23.5 million for operating and debt service expenses by the time the debt obligation is fulfilled in 2027.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, finance director Judy Smith said customers will soon have access to authority reports by means of a transparency portal.
“We have been using this for several years and I have waited this long just to be sure that I am comfortable with the platform – that I trust it,” said Smith.
Smith said she hopes to make the transparency portal available on the JCWSA website by the end of this year or very early next year.
The authority also met in closed session for 30 minutes to discuss land acquisition.
