The Jackson County Superior Court has rejected an effort by the developers of Twin Lakes to stop impact fees imposed by the City of Hoschton.
The move paves the way for the town to begin imposing fees on new homes and businesses. Funds will be used to pay for fire, police and recreation facilities in the town.
The suit, filed by developer Kolter Homes, had sought to stop the city from imposing the fees since they will push up the price of housing being built in its Twin Lakes community. The fees were rushed into place by the city over the summer in order to capture as many hew homes in Twin Lakes as possible.
Judge Currie Mingledorff ruled against Kolter, saying the company would not suffer harm if the fees are put into place.
"If injunctive relief is not granted, Plaintiffs will face an increased financial burden due to the fee," said Mingledorff. "However, if the injunction is granted, Defendants will not have the funding available to be able to provide the allegedly necessary public services and facilities for the developing area."
