A federal judge's Sept. 28 order that all counties in Georgia have a paper backup listing of registered voters at each polling site won't change anything in Jackson County.
"We always have a paper back up for poll books," said county elections manager Jennifer Logan.
The judge's ruling also requires all counties to have paper ballots on hand at voting precincts as a backup in case the state's new voting equipment malfunctions.
The move comes after some counties had long lines in the primary election voting in June, partly caused by malfunctioning electronic poll books. The malfunctions prevented elections officials from verifying someone was registered to vote at that location.
The judge's order was placed against the Georgia Secretary of State's office, which is in charge of elections in the state.
According to media reports, the SOS office plans to appeal the ruling.
