7-day moving averages for new cases

As of Monday, Sept. 27

JACKSON CO.

30.0 — down 44% from last week

HALL CO.

73.6 — down 29.2% from last week

BARROW CO.

38.7 — down 30% from last week

GWINNETT CO.

348.6 — up 48.0% from last week

STATE

3,229.9 — down 15.2% from last week

— — — — 

COVID cases — Northeast Georgia Hospital System

As of Monday, Sept. 27

223 — down 18.6% from last week

Locations

