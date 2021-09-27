7-day moving averages for new cases
As of Monday, Sept. 27
JACKSON CO.
30.0 — down 44% from last week
HALL CO.
73.6 — down 29.2% from last week
BARROW CO.
38.7 — down 30% from last week
GWINNETT CO.
348.6 — up 48.0% from last week
STATE
3,229.9 — down 15.2% from last week
— — — —
COVID cases — Northeast Georgia Hospital System
As of Monday, Sept. 27
223 — down 18.6% from last week
