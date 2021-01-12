The number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System remained over 300 during the past week.
As of Jan. 11, the hospital system was treating 341 positive COVID patients, with 83 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. NGHS reached a new peak on Jan. 8, when it had 355 positive patients with 94 of those at NGMC Braselton.
Bed capacity remains stretched system-wide, with 698 beds occupied and 40 available. At NGMC Braselton, there are nine available beds with no available beds in the ICU department.
BRASELTON AREA
Meanwhile, the Braselton four-county area continued to have a higher-than-the-state average in cases over the last two weeks per 100,000 residents. Details include:
•State: 642,712 cases; 10,299 confirmed deaths and 1,176 probable deaths; 96,293 new cases in the last two weeks (889 per 100,000 residents)
•Barrow: 5,703 cases; 74 confirmed deaths with one probable death; 1,082 new cases in the last two weeks (1,253 per 100,000 residents)
•Gwinnett: 59,776 cases; 586 confirmed deaths and 41 probable deaths; 10,258 new cases in the last two weeks (1,056 per 100,000 residents)
•Hall: 19,455 cases; 242 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths; 2,532 new cases in the last two weeks (1,227 per 100,000 residents)
•Jackson: 6,005 cases; 67 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths; 1,133 new cases in the last two weeks (1,517 per 100,000 residents)
