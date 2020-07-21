The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the area, forcing local health, school and business leaders to again grapple with how to handle the spreading virus.
As of July 20, Northeast Georgia Health System was treating 127 positive COVID patients. That’s up from 68 patients one week prior on July 13. Twenty-four patients are currently being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
The rise in cases prompted the health system to again implement visitation restrictions.
“For the safety of our patients and our community, all NGHS locations are temporarily returning to restricted visitation beginning Wednesday, July 15,” said Michael Covert, NGHS chief operating officer. “All facilities will remain open as usual to provide care for patients, and we are not cancelling any surgeries, procedures or appointments at this time. Visit nghs.com/visiting for complete visitation details.”
The hospital system has also rebuilt the mobile medical units outside NGMC Gainesville and NGMC Braselton.
“Our emergency care spaces are occasionally reaching capacity, and we are thankful that our communities are again trusting us with their care,” Covert said. “In order to provide emergency care and keep our wait times as short as possible, we are taking advantage of the opportunity to use the tents as an expansion of our existing emergency care space.”
The hospital system is also planning to open the new mobile medical unit at NGMC Gainesville. That unit has 20 traditional hospital beds and will be used for COVID-19 patients.
RISE ACROSS BRASELTON AREA
The number of cases in Braselton’s four-county area continues to grow. Details from those counties include:
•Barrow: 771 cases; 29 deaths; 137 hospitalizations
•Gwinnett: 13,614 cases; 199 deaths; 1,537 hospitalizations
•Hall: 4,420 cases; 66 deaths; 559 hospitalizations
•Jackson: 631 cases; 12 deaths; 69 hospitalizations
•Statewide: 145,575 cases; 3,176 deaths; 15,047 hospitalizations
The Oaks at Braselton, a personal care home off Thompson Mill Rd., has reported two positive residents and five positive staff members since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four of those staff cases were reported earlier this year.
The increase across the area has forced local school systems to decide whether to reopen school doors this fall as previously planned (see related stories).
Meanwhile, several Braselton area restaurants temporarily closed last week after having an employee test positive. Many of those restaurants reopened their doors this week after cleaning, additional testing and sending home those who tested positive.
