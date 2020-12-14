Local health leaders are urging the community to use caution during the upcoming Christmas holidays as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the area.
The Greater Hall County Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum last week with representatives from District 2 Public Health and Northeast Georgia Health System.
As of Dec. 14, the hospital system was treating 265 COVID-19 patients with 58 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Across the system, there are 688 occupied hospital beds with 30 available. At NGMC Braselton, 163 beds are occupied with five available (23 occupied in ICU with three available). At one point last week, NGMC Braselton had zero beds available.
“We are seeing the surge that was predicted,” said Dr. Clifton Hastings, NGHS chief of staff. “We’re weathering it. But we really don’t have any capacity at this point, we’re just making do.”
The number of COVID cases has risen after major holidays throughout the year. With the upcoming Christmas holiday approaching, Dr. John Delzell, vice president of medical education and designated institutional official at NGHS, is encouraging the community to be smart about holiday family gatherings.
“If we want to decrease the risk of transmission of the virus, what we really need to make sure if that we’re paying attention to even those family gatherings,” he said.
Small gatherings within your immediate family that you see regularly may be a lower-risk activity. Delzell noted that as the party size goes up, so does the risk. He also noted the risks involved with traveling or hosting family from outside of the region.
“So we would encourage you to really think about how do you do that safely,” Delzell said.
He cited a number of different precautions a person can take if they’re taking part in higher risk activities, include wearing a mask at all times; spacing people out instead of eating at one table; and having one person plate guests’ meals.
Delzell also encouraged families to be honest about any COVID symptoms and to stay home if you have any of those symptoms.
“What we’re really trying to do is protect each other in those instances,” said Delzell. “And as much as we want to see grandma, we also don’t want to accidentally infect grandma.”
VACCINATION FORTHCOMING
Health leaders also discussed the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccination.
The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorizations for Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccination, which is being distributed this week.
The first group to receive the vaccination will be healthcare workers.
“We certainly need to help those healthcare workers,” said Zachary Taylor, District 2 Public Health Director.
Residents of long-term care facilities will also be one of the first groups vaccinated. After that, there’s been discussion about vaccinating “critical infrastructure” employees, followed by those over 65 years old and those with medical conditions.
Younger adults without medical conditions could begin receiving the vaccination in late spring or early summer.
