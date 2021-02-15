The number of COVID patients at Northeast Georgia Health System continued to trend downwards over the last week.
As of Monday, Feb. 15, the hospital system was treating 160 COVID patients, 47 of whom are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That’s down from the week prior when the hospital system had 195 positive COVID patients (47 of those were at NGMC Braselton).
There have been 873 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, NGHS continues administering vaccines to its employees and community members who are eligible to get vaccinated.
NGHS has administered 5,578 first doses and 4,603 second doses to its employees. The system has given 6,279 first doses to community members and 624 second doses.
BRASELTON AREA
The number of new cases in Braselton’s four-county area has also been trending downward over the past few weeks.
In the state and Braselton area, there have been:
•State: 792,509 cases; 13,997 confirmed deaths and 1,931 probable deaths; 40,624 new cases in the last two weeks (375 per 100,000 residents)
•Barrow: 7,718 cases; 108 confirmed deaths and one probable death; 375 new cases in the last two weeks (434 per 100,000 residents)
•Gwinnett: 78,033 cases; 815 confirmed deaths and 56 probable deaths; 3,861 new cases in the last two weeks (398 per 100,000 residents)
•Hall: 23,384 cases; 357 confirmed deaths and 19 probable deaths; 698 new cases in the last two weeks (338 per 100,000 residents)
•Jackson: 7,786 cases; 109 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths; 323 new cases in the last two weeks (432 per 100,000 residents)
