The number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System continued to trend downward over the past few weeks.
As of Friday, May 28, there were 17 positive COVID patients across the system with 5 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That’s down from the week prior (Friday, May 21) when there were 26 COVID patients at NGHS with 7 of those at NGMC Braselton.
The total number of COVID patients has remained below 100 across NGHS since March 2.
Across the state, there have been 895,894 confirmed cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 18,068 confirmed deaths. There have also been 2,769 probable COVID-related deaths across the state.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 8,903 confirmed cases; 136 confirmed deaths and 4 probable deaths
•Gwinnett: 87,489 cases; 1,105 confirmed deaths and 74 probable deaths
•Hall: 25,297 cases; 458 confirmed deaths and 25 probable deaths
•Jackson: 8,589 cases; 135 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths
VACCINE RATES
Across the state, 39% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 32% are full vaccinated.
All four of the Braselton-area counties are still below the state average.
Barrow County has the lowest vaccination rate of the four counties, with 27% of residents getting one dose and 22% fully vaccinated. Gwinnett County has the highest rate, with 38% getting at least one dose and 31% fully vaccinated.
In Hall County, 31% of residents have gotten at least one dose with 26% fully vaccinated. And in Jackson County, 30% of residents have gotten at least one dose and 25% are fully vaccinated.
