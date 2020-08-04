The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Northeast Georgia Health System decreased slightly this week, totaling 157 patients across the system as of Aug. 3.
That’s down from 173 patients the week prior.
As of Aug. 3, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton had 35 positive COVID patients.
Across the health system, there have been 1,548 COVID patients discharged since the beginning of the spread in the area. There have been 175 deaths.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 195,435 cases statewide, with 19,124 hospitalizations and 3,842 deaths.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 1,127 cases; 160 hospitalizations; 32 deaths
•Gwinnett: 17,927 cases; 1,996 hospitalizations; 240 deaths
•Hall: 5,547 cases; 688 hospitalizations; 79 deaths
•Jackson: 958 cases; 94 hospitalizations; 13 deaths
There were no new resident cases this week at the Oaks at Braselton, a personal care home off Thompson Mill Rd., but an additional staff member tested positive. That brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to three positive-testing residents and 10 positive-testing staff members.
