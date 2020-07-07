For the past week, the number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System has hovered around 70.
As of July 6, the hospital system was treating 68 COVID patients at its various locations. Twelve of those were at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
That’s far from the totals the hospital system saw in late April and early May, when the number of patients was around 150 (around 25 at NGMC Braselton). But it’s still an increase from what the numbers the hospital was seeing in mid-June when the total was down in the 40s.
As of July 6, the hospital system was at 37-percent ventilator use; 1,031 patients had been discharged; and there had been 120 deaths.
Totals across Braselton’s four-county area include:
•Barrow: 543 cases; 25 deaths; 112 hospitalizations
•Gwinnett: 9,787 cases; 174 deaths; 1,150 hospitalizations
•Hall: 3,419 cases; 63 deaths; 456 hospitalizations
•Jackson: 449 cases; 10 deaths; 53 hospitalizations
