The number of COVID patients remained below 20 at Northeast Georgia Health System over the past week.
On June 21, there were 17 positive COVID patients with three of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. The number of positive COVID patients at NGHS has remained below 20 since May 27, with one exception on June 11 when there were 23 COVID patients.
The numbers have consistently trended downward over the past few months.
Since the start of the COVID pandemic, the hospital has discharged 7,398 COVID patients.
There have been 1,113 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
VACCINE UPDATE
Across the State of Georgia, 42% of residents (about 4.38 million people) have gotten at least one dose and 37% (about 3.81 million people) are fully vaccinated.
In the Braselton four-county area, Barrow County has the lowest vaccination rate with 33% of residents getting at least one dose with 29% fully vaccinated.
Gwinnett County has the highest in the area with 46% having at least one dose and 41% fully vaccinated. This is the first week Gwinnett County has topped the state average in vaccination rates.
In Hall County, 37% of residents have gotten at least one dose with 33% fully vaccinated. And in Jackson County, 35% of residents have gotten at least one dose with 32% fully vaccinated.
