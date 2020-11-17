The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Northeast Georgia Health System remained above 100 this week as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.
As of Nov. 16, there were 105 COVID patients being treated at NGHS with 24 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.The week prior (Nov. 9), there were 109 COVID patients at NGHS with 21 at NGMC Braselton.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,835 COVID patients have been discharged from NGHS.
There have been 401 deaths.
NGHS currently has 641 occupied beds with 68 available. At NGMC Braselton, there are 151 occupied beds with 15 available (in the ICU department, there are 17 occupied beds with seven available).
STATE AND BRASELTON AREA
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 387,930 confirmed COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic with, 33,265 hospitalizations, 8,471 confirmed deaths and 496 probable deaths.
In Braselton's four-county area, there have been:
- Barrow: 2,861 cases; 289 hospitalizations; 56 deaths. Over the past two weeks, there have been 175 new cases (that totals 203 cases per 100,000 residents).
- Gwinnett: 33,597 cases; 2,996 hospitalizations; 474 confirmed deaths; 21 probable deaths. Over the past two weeks, there have been 2,232 new cases (or 230 new cases per 100,000 residents).
- Hall: 11,493 cases; 1,177 hospitalizations; 188 confirmed deaths; six probable deaths. Over the past two weeks, there have been 591 new cases (that equals 286 new cases per 100,000 residents).
- Jackson: 2,799 cases; 232 hospitalizations; 46 confirmed deaths; four probable deaths. There have been 300 new cases in the past two weeks (which equals 402 new cases per 100,000 residents).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.