The number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System remained low over the past couple of weeks.
As of June 14, there were 16 positive COVID patients across the system with four of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
The number of COVID patients has been trending downward for the past several months and has remained below 100 system-wide since March 2.
VACCINE RATES CONTINUE TO LAG
Braselton area counties continue to lag behind the state average in COVID-19 vaccination rates.
As of June 14, the state reports 41% of Georgia residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine while 35% are fully vaccinated.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 28% with at least one dose; 25% fully vaccinated
•Gwinnett: 40% with at least one dose; 35% fully vaccinated
•Hall: 32% with at least one dose; 28% fully vaccinated
•Jackson: 31% with at least one dose; 27% fully vaccinated
