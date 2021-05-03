The number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System remained low over the past two weeks.
As of May 3, the hospital system was treating 36 COVID patients with 12 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Those numbers are down from the week prior (April 26) when there were 50 COVID patients at NGHS with 20 of those at NGMC Braselton.
The hospital system is also continuing its efforts to administer vaccinations. NGHS has given 12,238 vaccinations to its employees (a little over 6,000 of which were second doses) and 31,114 vaccines to members of the community (with 13,658 of those being second doses).
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has had 881,498 confirmed COVID cases resulting in 17,578 confirmed deaths. There have also been 2,634 probable COVID-related deaths.
In Braselton’s four-county area, the state reports the following since the start of the pandemic:
•Barrow: 8,736 cases; 132 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths
•Gwinnett: 86,381 cases; 1,073 confirmed deaths and 70 probable deaths
•Hall: 24,982 cases; 439 confirmed deaths and 25 probable deaths
•Jackson: 8,504 cases; 140 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths
