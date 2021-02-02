The number of COVID patients at Northeast Georgia Health System remained below 300 throughout the past week.
As of Feb. 1, the hospital system was treating 237 COVID patients with 61 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That’s down from 298 at NGHS with 80 at NGMC Braselton the week prior (Jan. 25).
There have been 800 COVID deaths at NGHS since the beginning of the pandemic.
NGHS also continues its efforts to get employees and community members vaccinated. At NGHS, 4,455 employees have gotten the first dose and 3,306 have gotten the second dose. The hospital system has administered 2,842 first doses in the community.
BRASELTON AREA
Barrow and Jackson counties remained the two harder-hit counties in Braselton’s four-county area over the past two weeks when looking at new cases per 100,000 residents.
Details include:
•State: 752,448 confirmed cases; 12,613 confirmed deaths and 1,629 probable deaths; 68,165 new cases in the last two weeks (629 per 100,000 residents)
•Barrow: 7,317 confirmed cases; 94 confirmed deaths and one probable death; 881 new cases in the last two weeks (1,020 per 100,000 residents)
•Gwinnett: 73,988 confirmed cases; 721 confirmed deaths and 50 probable deaths; 9,023 new cases in the last two weeks (929 per 100,000 residents)
•Hall: 22,579 confirmed cases; 312 confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths; 1,731 new cases in the last two weeks (839 per 100,000 residents)
•Jackson: 7,406 confirmed cases; 96 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths; 760 new cases in the last two weeks (1,017 per 100,000 residents)
