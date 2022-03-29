Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is seeing its lowest COVID hospitalization figures since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.
As of March 25, NGHS was treating just eight COVID patients across its campuses, while NGHS’s Braselton campus reported no COVID patients on that date. The system was treating 340 COVID patients just over two months ago.
COVID hospitalizations have fallen so drastically that NGHS announced that it would scale back its COVID data updates to weekly rather than daily.
Meanwhile, new COVID cases in the area remain very low.
Jackson County reported just one new COVID case on Monday (March 28), Hall County reported four, Barrow County recorded no new cases, while Gwinnett County — with approximately one million residents — reported just 18.
As cases have fallen in the U.S., globally, however, new COVID spikes have been reported in parts of Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.
