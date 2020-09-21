The number of students and school employees affected by contact with a COVID positive case was mostly stable or down last week, with the exception of Gum Springs Elementary School.
At GSES, 24% of its in-person students and staff were impacted by quarantine from contact with a positive case. That was far above the rate at other schools in the Jackson County School System where the numbers were stable or slightly down from the week before.
In the Commerce City School System, the number of students and staff under quarantine went down to 23 last week with three positive cases noted. That was down from 41 people under quarantine the week before.
The Jefferson City School System reported 67 students absent due to quarantine last week, up slightly from 59 the week before.
