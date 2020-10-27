The total number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Northeast Georgia Health System again rose slightly this week.
As of Monday, Oct. 26, there were 93 positive COVID patients across the hospital system with 24 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. The week prior (Monday, Oct. 19), NGHS was treating 85 positive COVID patients with 23 at NGMC Braselton.
NGMC Braselton currently has 119 occupied beds with 39 available. The ICU department has 24 occupied beds with none available. (Across the hospital system, there are 619 occupied beds with 92 beds available.)
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital system has discharged 2,584 patients.
There have been 364 deaths.
STATE AND AREA
Across the state, there have been 351,881 cases; 7,827 deaths; and 31,087 hospitalizations.
In Braselton’s four county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 2,579 cases with 180 in the past two weeks; 50 deaths; 263 hospitalizations.
•Gwinnett: 30,383 cases with 1,488 in the past two weeks; 442 deaths; 2,868 hospitalizations.
•Hall: 10,605 cases with 471 in the past two weeks; 173 deaths; 1,085 hospitalizations.
•Jackson: 2,361 cases with 192 in the past two weeks; 40 deaths; 192 hospitalizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.