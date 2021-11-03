New COVID case numbers across the area continue to drop and hospitalizations are down, but the winter could look different according to one local health official.
Dr. John Delzell, Northeast Georgia Health System’s incident commander, said another COVID spike could be looming in the next few months, pointing to low vaccination rates in some areas.
“I think that it is likely that we could have another spike in a few months in the winter,” Delzell said last week in an email interview. “There are still large portions of rural Georgia that have very low vaccination rates. That could lead to another surge.”
New COVID cases have dropped sharply since peaking around early September. The seven-day moving average of new cases across in Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Barrow counties stood at a combined 693.4 back on Sept. 9. That number had dwindled to just 120.0 for the four counties on Monday (Nov. 1).
As for hospitalizations, the Northeast Georgia Health System was treating 73 COVID patients across all its facilities on Monday (Nov. 1) — a 78% decrease since Sept. 9 when the system was flooded with 333 cases.
But COVID cases followed a similar trajectory last year.
After a 2020 summer spike, cases fell off considerably in the fall. But they skyrocketed again in December and January, marking the third wave of the pandemic. Northeast Georgia Health System reported a record 355 COVID hospitalizations on Jan. 8.
As the pandemic moves into this winter, there’s the threat of additional COVID variants emerging. According to Delzell, variants will continue to evolve as coronavirus continues to multiply. The Delta variant is still the major variant circulating in the Georgia, but Delzell said new variants “are likely to appear.”
There’s also the issue of people remaining indoors more during the cold winter months, paired with large holiday gatherings.
“Indoor activities may be more risky, especially in unvaccinated populations,” Delzell said. “It will still be a good idea to wear a mask in those gatherings particularly when vaccine status is unknown.”
Delzell said he is not certain if a spike this winter would outpace last year’s winter-time case numbers or this year’s September spike.
“(We’re) hoping that as more get vaccinated, there will be less,” he said.
Unlike last winter, vaccinations are readily available, with an additional booster shot approved for Pfizer, Moderna and J&J.
Delzell sends a clear message to the public for the winter months ahead.
“Please get vaccinated,” Delzell said. “If there are not enough people in the community who are vaccinated, the virus will surge again.”
