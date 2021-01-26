For the first time in several weeks, the number of COVID patients at Northeast Georgia Health System has dipped below 300.
As of Jan. 26, there were 281 positive COVID patients across the system’s facilities with 71 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That’s down from Jan. 19, when the hospital system had 305 COVID patients with 82 at NGMC Braselton.
NGHS has been reporting over 300 COVID patients on its daily report since Jan. 5, but those numbers dipped below 300 on Jan. 23.
Across NGHS, there are 695 occupied beds with 46 available. At NGMC Braselton, there are 168 occupied beds with six available (30 occupied beds in the intensive care unit, with none available).
Since the beginning of the pandemic, NGHS has discharged 5,133 patients.
There have been 764 deaths.
BRASELTON AREA
Braselton area counties continue to be among the hardest hit in the state when looking at new cases in the last two weeks per 100,000 residents.
Barrow County had the highest rate over the last two weeks, followed by Jackson County. All four Braselton area counties are above the state average in new cases.
Details include:
•State: 722,062 cumulative cases; 11,854 confirmed deaths and 1,449 probable deaths; 79,773 new cases in the last two weeks (736 per 100,000 residents)
•Barrow: 6,908 cumulative cases; 87 confirmed deaths and one probable death; 1,075 new cases in the last two weeks (1,244 per 100,000)
•Gwinnett: 70,657 cumulative cases; 656 confirmed deaths and 47 probable deaths; 10,674 new cases in the last two weeks (1,099 per 100,000)
•Hall: 21,916 cumulative cases; 292 confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths; 2,282 new cases in the last two weeks (1,106 per 100,000)
•Jackson: 7,036 cumulative cases; 87 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths; 910 new cases in the last two weeks (1,218 per 100,000)
