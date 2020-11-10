Northeast Georgia Health System has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past week.
Across the hospital system, there are 109 positive COVID patients being treated as of Nov. 9, with 21 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That's up from Nov. 2 when the hospital system was treating 81 COVID patients with 20 of those at NGMC Braselton.
NGHS reports 2,717 patients have been discharged since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 386 deaths.
The hospital system reports 636 occupied beds with 65 available as of Monday (Nov. 9). There are currently 144 occupied beds at NGMC Braselton with 22 available beds. In the ICU department at NGMC Braselton, 24 beds are occupied with none available.
STATE AND AREA
Statewide, there have been 374,181 confirmed cases; 32,483 hospitalizations; and 8,223 confirmed deaths. The Department of Public Health also reports 454 probable deaths.
Details for Braselton's four-county area include:
- Barrow: 2,763 cases; 55 confirmed deaths; and 281 hospitalizations. There have been 179 new cases in the past two weeks (that's 207 new cases per 100,000 residents).
- Gwinnett: 32,367 cases; 459 confirmed deaths; 20 probable deaths; and 2,951 hospitalizations. There have been 1,854 new cases in the past two weeks (that's 191 new cases per 100,000 residents).
- Hall: 11,201 cases; 184 confirmed deaths; six probable deaths; and 1,144 hospitalizations. There have been new 558 cases in the past two weeks (that's 270 new cases per 100,000 residents).
- Jackson: 2,638 cases; 44 confirmed deaths; four probable deaths; and 217 hospitalizations. There have been 275 new cases in the past two weeks (that's 368 cases per 100,000 residents).
