The number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System rose slightly this week.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, the hospital system was treating 92 COVID patients with 26 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
That’s up from Tuesday, Oct. 13, when NGHS was treating 87 positive patients with 10 of those at NGMC Braselton.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital system has discharged 2,516 patients.
There have been 356 deaths.
NO NEW DEATHS AT THE OAKS AT BRASELTON
The Oaks at Braselton reported no additional deaths over the week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been six deaths at the personal care home, located off of Thompson Mill Rd. There have been no additional resident deaths in the past two weeks.
There have been 11 positive COVID residents at the Oaks and 13 positive staff members.
STATE AND COUNTIES
Across the state, there have been 341,310 confirmed cases, with 7.657 deaths and 30,388 hospitalizations.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 2,487 cases; 50 deaths; 259 hospitalizations
•Gwinnett: 29,748 cases; 434 deaths; 2,840 hospitalizations
•Hall: 10,345 cases; 168 deaths; 1,051 hospitalizations
•Jackson: 2,259 cases; 40 deaths; 183 hospitalizations
