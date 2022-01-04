The Northeast Georgia Health System, which serves the Braselton area, was treating 202 COVID patients as of Jan. 3, marking a drastic increase over the past month, as the ultra-contagious Omicron variant continues to spread.
Sixty of those patients were being treated at NGHS’s Braselton campus.
Of the total number of NGHS COVID patients, 66% were not fully vaccinated, while 76% in critical care were not fully vaccinated.
Statewide, a single-day record of 17,923 new cases were reported on Dec. 30, pushing the seven-day moving average to 11,538.1 on Dec. 31, easily an all-time high. The state’s third-wave peak last January was a daily average of 7,299.4.
Locally, Gwinnett County and Barrow County set single-day records for new cases. Gwinnett County recorded 1,702 cases on Dec. 31, by far surpassing the previous high of 1,186 on Jan. 8, 2021. Gwinnett County’s seven-day moving average stood at a record 1,060.6 cases on Dec. 31, up 143% from the previous week.
Barrow County reported 176 new cases on Dec. 30. The previous high was 149 on Jan. 5 of last year. The county’s seven-day moving average stood at 87.7 cases on Dec. 31, up 148% from the previous week.
Jackson County’s seven-day average of new cases jumped to 65.1 on Dec. 31, marking a 133% increase over the previous week.
Hall County’s seven-day average increased to 123.1 on Dec. 30, marking a 95% jump over last week.
