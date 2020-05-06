The Georgia Department of Health is expanding its COVID testing in Jefferson into next week.
The GDH has a mobile COVID-19 testing unit in Jefferson, which began testing May 4. The unit is located in front of Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
The unit will be in the community the remainder of this week and all of next week Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Individuals who wish to be tested need to make an appointment by calling 706-340-0996. People should not arrive at the testing site without a scheduled appointment.
