The Georgia Department of Health will have a mobile COVID-19 testing unit in Jefferson next week.
The unit will be located at Jackson County Comprehensive High School May 4-8.
The DPH has expanded testing criteria for COVID-19, allowing more people to be tested. The new guidelines allow the following individuals to be tested:
• People with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath):
• Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers
• Persons residing in long-term care facilities or other group residential settings
• Persons 65 years of age and older
• Persons with underlying medical conditions
• Household members or caregivers of any of the groups above
People with symptoms who are not a part of any of the groups above may also be approved for testing, as capacity allows:
• Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
• Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
For free screening by a local public health department employee via phone, call 706-340-0996 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
