As the one-year mark approaches for the pandemic in the area, the number of positive COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System is the lowest it’s been in months.
As of March 8, there were 67 COVID patients at NGHS, 19 of whom are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That’s down from the week prior on March 1, when there were 101 at NGHS with 26 at NGMC Braselton.
Meanwhile, two Braselton area counties — Gwinnett and Hall — were below the state average in new cases over the last two weeks per 100,000 residents.
Details from the state and Braselton-area counties include:
•State: 829,077 cases; 15,640 confirmed deaths and 2,308 probable deaths; 23,650 new cases in the last two weeks (218 per 100,000 residents)
•Barrow: 8,131 cases; 119 confirmed deaths and one probable death; 235 new cases in the last two weeks (272 per 100,000)
•Gwinnett: 81,394 cases; 929 confirmed deaths and 63 probable deaths; 2,043 new cases in the last two weeks (210 per 100,000)
•Hall: 24,000 cases; 387 confirmed deaths and 23 probable deaths; 371 new cases in the last two weeks (180 over 100,000)
•Jackson: 8,111 cases; 124 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths; 222 new cases in the last two weeks (297 per 100,000)
VACCINES
NGHS and other sites in Braselton’s four-county area continue efforts to vaccinate those eligible to receive the vaccination.
NGHS has administered 10,990 vaccines to its employees and 13,256 vaccines to members of the community.
Across the state, there have been 2.36 million vaccines given, or 22,111 per 100,000.
Total vaccines administered in the Braselton area include:
•Barrow: 8,124
•Gwinnett: 104,897
•Hall: 57,791
•Jackson: 6,468
