Deaths from the COVID virus continue to mount in Jackson County, reaching a total of 27 as of Sept. 6. The most recent death was recorded on Sept. 4.
On a rate basis, Jackson County is moderate compared to other counties in the state with a rate of 36.1 deaths per 100,000 population since the virus hit the state in March.
In Northeast Georgia, the county with the highest rate of deaths is Habersham County with a rate of 141 deaths per 100,000 and Stephens County with a rate of 106 per 100,000.
The hardest hit area of the state in deaths has been in South Georgia where the death rate has been as high as 400 per 100,000 in some counties.
A breakdown of Jackson County's deaths show that most have been female (59%) and most have been over the age of 70 (78%).
Four deaths have been of African-Americans, a rate of 15% compared to a county population of 7% Black. One Asian death has been reported.
Around 48% of the deaths were to those having underlying medical conditions.
The youngest death was of a 48-year-old male.
OTHER DATA
As the number of deaths slowly climbs, the total number of positive cases also remains high.
The seven-day rolling average was 25.1 confirmed cases per day on average as of Sept. 6. That is just below the county's highest rate of 25.9 per day in August.
Around 8-10 percent of all COVID tests come back positive in Jackson County, but that has varied between 6% up to 15% and higher on any given day.
Total confirmed cases in the county as of Sept. 6 was 1,652 with 133 people hospitalized from the virus since March.
DEATHS
The following is the state-recorded data on CVOID deaths in Jackson County. They are listed by age, gender, ethnic background and whether or not they had a known medical condition (Yes, No, Unknown.) The state does not report deaths by zip code or give any other details.
53 Female African-American/ Black No
77 Female White Yes
83 Male White Unknown
64 Female White Yes
78 Male White Unknown
86 Female White Yes
78 Female White Yes
85 Female White No
87 Male White No
81 Female White No
73 Male White No
57 Male White No
52 Male African-American/ Black Yes
77 Female White No
88 Female White No
90+ Female Asian Yes
90+ Male White Yes
90+ Male White Yes
77 Female White Yes
48 Male White Yes
74 Male White No
76 Female White Unknown
71 Female White Yes
88 Female White No
62 Female African-American/ Black Yes
81 Male White Unknown
84 Female African-American/ Black Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.